TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 777,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 364,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
TNR Gold Trading Down 22.7%
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
