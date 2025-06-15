Stanich Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Stanich Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up 1.8% of Stanich Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stanich Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 153,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

