James Hambro & Partners LLP Purchases 315 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

