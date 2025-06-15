James Hambro & Partners LLP Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 2.9% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $68,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $805,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 80.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $4,577,000.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

