Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $55.50 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,616 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $55,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

