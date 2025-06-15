Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $118.07 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.74.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

