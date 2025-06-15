Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 10,268 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

3M Stock Down 1.8%

MMM stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

