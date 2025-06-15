Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,445 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in General Motors by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in General Motors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,366,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

