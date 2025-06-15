IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

