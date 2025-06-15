Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,925 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Roblox worth $23,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Roblox by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,263 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 704,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,762,000 after purchasing an additional 355,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Up 2.3%

RBLX stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. The trade was a 13.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $2,939,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 516,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,361,154.86. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,287,171 shares of company stock worth $438,237,134 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

