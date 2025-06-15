Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $58,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.61 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,705.64. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

