Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.