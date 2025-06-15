Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PG&E by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 738.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,248,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,736,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PG&E by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.