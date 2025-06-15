Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 663 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 89,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.5% in the first quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 42.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 28,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $174.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.64.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,587,696 shares in the company, valued at $436,570,192.16. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,570 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

