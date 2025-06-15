Best Gold Stocks Worth Watching – June 14th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Barrick Gold, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the exploration, mining, refining or distribution of gold. Their market performance tracks movements in the price of gold but also reflects company-specific factors—such as production costs, operational efficiency and geopolitical risks—making them a leveraged, higher-risk alternative to holding physical gold. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,696,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,333,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,424,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,824. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 19,673,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38.

Barrick Gold (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 30,553,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 9,721,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,381,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

