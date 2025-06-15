Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve building, supporting or enabling immersive virtual environments—through hardware like VR/AR devices, software platforms and gaming engines, blockchain-based ecosystems or digital content marketplaces. These companies stand to benefit from the growth of the metaverse—a convergence of virtual worlds, social experiences and digital economies—making them a way for investors to gain exposure to emerging digital infrastructure and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.97. 180,270,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,508,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.37. 3,102,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average is $335.77. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. 1,333,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.74. Globant has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

