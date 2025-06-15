PPSC Investment Service Corp Raises Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares makes up 0.8% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,384,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,215,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 624.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,986 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.98.
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
