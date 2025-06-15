Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $54,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $327.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

