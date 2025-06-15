iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

