James Hambro & Partners LLP Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 3.7% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $87,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Synopsys by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $478.86 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

