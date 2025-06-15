Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

