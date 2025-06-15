Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 347,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

