Life Planning Partners Inc Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,351,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,598,000 after buying an additional 576,935 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,459,000 after buying an additional 230,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,042,000 after buying an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

