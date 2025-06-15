Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 9,301 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

