LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Insider Sells $48,995.01 in Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Ragland sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $48,995.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,413.75. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of NYSE:LVWR opened at $5.62 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LiveWire Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.