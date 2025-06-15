Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 14,907 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Nomad Foods worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.4%

NOMD opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $822.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

