Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.5%

AMAT opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

