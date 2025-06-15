SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

