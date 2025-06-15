MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 18,410 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,100,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,946,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 14,695.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 233,222 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $135.93 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

