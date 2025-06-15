Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,043 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.8%

ET opened at $18.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.