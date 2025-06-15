Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $429,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $316.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $212.12 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.89. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

