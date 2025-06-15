Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $345,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $12,495,000. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $653.73 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

