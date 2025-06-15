Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,578 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

