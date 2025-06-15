Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

