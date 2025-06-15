Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of BBHY stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

