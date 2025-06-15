Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $35.61 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,244,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,757,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $825.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

Intuit Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of INTU opened at $753.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $664.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $773.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,408 shares of company stock worth $213,441,865. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.