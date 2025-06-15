Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after buying an additional 1,068,144 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,045,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,801,000 after buying an additional 376,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 546,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

