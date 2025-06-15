iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,292,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,200 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $523,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

