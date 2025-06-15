Insider Selling: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $16,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,625.12. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carter Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
