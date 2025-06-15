Insider Selling: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $16,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,625.12. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

