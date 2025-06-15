Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 681,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 64,745 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 143.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.72 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

