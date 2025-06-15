Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

