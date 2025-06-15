Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.6%

FITB opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

