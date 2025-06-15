Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

