Aries Wealth Management Sells 54 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $485.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.04.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.