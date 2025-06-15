Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $369,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 100,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.5%

SNOW stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $586,172.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 616,602 shares in the company, valued at $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,428.48. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,058 shares of company stock valued at $170,730,711. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

