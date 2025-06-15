CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

