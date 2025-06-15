Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Southern by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $8,281,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $50,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SO stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

