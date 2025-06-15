JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Stock Position Increased by Partners Wealth Management LLC

Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 968,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELO opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

