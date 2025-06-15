Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Partners Wealth Management LLC

Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,099,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,102,000 after acquiring an additional 446,400 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $17,269,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,499,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.02 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

