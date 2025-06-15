Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $48.20 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 2.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Golub Capital BDC worth $48,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 418,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 167,219 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

